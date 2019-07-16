Nonprofit seeks more volunteers to help foster children | KOB 4
Nonprofit seeks more volunteers to help foster children

Casey Torres
July 16, 2019 11:08 AM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The CASA Partners 4NMKids is in serious needs of volunteers for Valencia County. The Court Appointed Special Advocates is a national nonprofit that’s helped neglected or abused children for nearly 60 years.

The Executive Director for Sandoval and Valencia counties, Ginny Thomas, said they work with children in CYFD custody.

“We report directly to the judges as to what’s in the best interest of the kids. We work closely with the children and get to know them,” said Thomas.

They’re not social workers, instead, CASA volunteers visit children in foster homes to offer extra needs like therapy and education. Thomas said they need more help.

“Sandoval County has twice the population of Valencia, but Valencia County has more than three times as many children in care,” she said.

Thomas said Sandoval County has 27 volunteers while Valencia County has 23. However, Valencia has about 80 children without a volunteer. Thomas hopes at least 30 people will sign up, but she can take in 40 to 50.

Anyone interested, can sign up here.

People are required to complete 30 hours of training that takes place once a week for seven weeks. A judge will swear in a volunteer and assign them to a case.

