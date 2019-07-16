Nonprofit seeks more volunteers to help foster children

They’re not social workers, instead, CASA volunteers visit children in foster homes to offer extra needs like therapy and education. Thomas said they need more help.

“Sandoval County has twice the population of Valencia, but Valencia County has more than three times as many children in care,” she said.

Thomas said Sandoval County has 27 volunteers while Valencia County has 23. However, Valencia has about 80 children without a volunteer. Thomas hopes at least 30 people will sign up, but she can take in 40 to 50.

Anyone interested, can sign up here.

People are required to complete 30 hours of training that takes place once a week for seven weeks. A judge will swear in a volunteer and assign them to a case.