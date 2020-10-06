Nonprofit takes new approach to helping those who struggle with addiction, homelessness

The new center spread through word of mouth to people like Gonzales, who lives at the West Side Shelter.

"There's other day-shelters and they're nowhere near what these people do,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he struggles with PTSD and a cocaine addiction, but his story is not so different from the hundreds of people that go to State of the Heart.

"Within nine weeks of opening, we go from no clients to 387, I think we hit today,” Chavez said.

Chavez said they help people deal with trauma and give them the tools to get sober, but what really makes them different from other shelters are their services.

"It will be the first gym/spa experience for the homeless,” Chavez said.

Most clients use Medicaid to pay for services, then the group uses a majority of what they make to invest in incentives for their clients.

"If they come to therapy and case management and a group, they earn a massage that week,” Chavez said.

Chavez said investing in their clients and cutting administrative costs in order to offer high pay for their employees has been a successful approach that’s led to fast growth. State of the Heart Recovery is already looking to relocate to a larger space.

"It's never been done this way,” Chavez said.

Chavez said they’re getting closer to bringing their methadone clinic online.

"We're trying to scale a better solution for substance abuse and mental health across the planet,” he said.

For more information on State of the Heart Recovery, click here.

To reach out to Paul Chavez, email him at paul@shrnm.org