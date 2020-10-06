Nonprofit takes new approach to helping those who struggle with addiction, homelessness | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nonprofit takes new approach to helping those who struggle with addiction, homelessness

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 06, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: October 06, 2020 04:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A new nonprofit is trying to revolutionize the way people who struggle with addiction and homelessness receive help.

"I think we are changing the game,” said Paul Chavez, executive director of State of the Heart Recovery.

Advertisement

Chavez started State of the Heart Recovery in July. At first, he was just offering those who live on the streets storage, a place to work out, grab a meal, and do laundry.

“I do all my laundry here. It beats doing it by hand,” said Martin Gonzales, a man experiencing homelessness.

The new center spread through word of mouth to people like Gonzales, who lives at the West Side Shelter.

"There's other day-shelters and they're nowhere near what these people do,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he struggles with PTSD and a cocaine addiction, but his story is not so different from the hundreds of people that go to State of the Heart.

"Within nine weeks of opening, we go from no clients to 387, I think we hit today,” Chavez said.

Chavez said they help people deal with trauma and give them the tools to get sober, but what really makes them different from other shelters are their services.

"It will be the first gym/spa experience for the homeless,” Chavez said.

Most clients use Medicaid to pay for services, then the group uses a majority of what they make to invest in incentives for their clients.

"If they come to therapy and case management and a group, they earn a massage that week,” Chavez said.

Chavez said investing in their clients and cutting administrative costs in order to offer high pay for their employees has been a successful approach that’s led to fast growth. State of the Heart Recovery is already looking to relocate to a larger space.

"It's never been done this way,” Chavez said.

Chavez said they’re getting closer to bringing their methadone clinic online.

"We're trying to scale a better solution for substance abuse and mental health across the planet,” he said.

For more information on State of the Heart Recovery, click here.

To reach out to Paul Chavez, email him at paul@shrnm.org


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State House candidate addresses his work in 1980s porn films
State House candidate addresses his work in 1980s porn films
Early voting begins in New Mexico today
Early voting begins in New Mexico today
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
The White House is seen in Washington, early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump returned from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. Traffic moves along K Street NW as TV crews set up in Black Lives Matter Plaza. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
APD: Pedestrian killed in I-25 crash
APD: Pedestrian killed in I-25 crash
U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate
U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate
Advertisement


BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis
Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis
Amid rise in COVID cases, Albuquerque officials ask public to double-down on safe practices
Amid rise in COVID cases, Albuquerque officials ask public to double-down on safe practices
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
1st Congressional District candidate Garcia Holmes shares her views ahead of election
1st Congressional District candidate Garcia Holmes shares her views ahead of election