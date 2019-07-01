Nonprofit that helps veterans may be forced to disband
Kassi Nelson
July 01, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Standing at the Vietnam War Memorial in Southeast Albuquerque, Ken O’Keefe is taken back to his two tours in Vietnam. He served in the Navy as a boat captain nearly four decades ago. Now, he is serving in a different way.
“We need to help, I think it’s a sense of duty that’s never gone away,” he said.
O'Keefe is the president of the United Veterans Council of New Mexico. The nonprofit is made up of dozens of organizations that link New Mexico’s veterans to different services. It also played a big part in creating the 25-acre Veteran’s Memorial in Southeast Albuquerque.
This week, after the country celebrates the Fourth of July, the organization's council will vote on whether to keep the nonprofit together or disband.
O’Keefe said the latter would take away a unified voice for those who have served.
“It would be one less venue to help veterans,” he said.
O’Keefe said they’ve had a hard time finding people across the state to participate.
“I’ve been told on more than one occasion, 'Oh we’re not sending somebody to Albuquerque once a month,' which is when we meet,” O’Keefe said.
Another challenge has been recruiting young veterans as the older men and women age out.
“They have families, they’re going to school, they’re trying to work for a living and they’re trying to deal with the trauma that comes with combat and it’s a big burden,” he said.
The council will vote on July 11.
O’Keefe remains optimistic.
“I think a number of us will continue to be active in our own units,” he said.
