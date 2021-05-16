Nonprofit transports 80 animals from overcrowded New Mexico shelters

"Our organization Dog Is My CoPilot provides, at no cost to the senders and the receivers, long distance transportation,” he said. “Transportation is increasingly being part of the animal overpopulation issue.”

Since the organization’s founding in 2012, they’ve transported 17,000 cats and dogs.

On Sunday’s flight from the Sunport, a very special animal marked that milestone. A dog named Grizz was the organization’s official 17,000th passenger.

"17,000 today and we're on a roll. We should hit 20,000 within the next couple of months and we're really pleased about that,” Rork said.

