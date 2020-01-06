Nonprofit tries to break cycle of violence by offering parenting classes

The group said more pressure needs to be put on the parents.

“Child prostitution is at an all-time high, runaways are at all-time high, kids dropping out of school is at an all-time high. We are doing everything we can to stop that,” Schroff said.

“One of the things we can do to stop that is if we can teach the parent how to raise their kid properly, how to conduct themselves at school, how to press for good grades, because it’s easier to study for a short period of time and get gains and then hopefully they can turn to the parents, who are now loving and caring parents or more so, instead of gangs or street life," he added.

The classes are free but require a time commitment of 13 weeks. The next session starts in February.

People can find details at local city community centers.