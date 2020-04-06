Nonprofit unveils billboards to encourage social distancing

“In a lot of our tight-knit communities, in particular Tribal communities, we still have to take care of our families, our elders, you know we need to drop off food, we need to make sure everybody is okay. So I just figured us, wearing masks to protect them,” Roybal said.

The organization wants to put out similar messages in rural areas across the state.

“From what I can tell, Albuquerque is pretty engaged on it. I think the state’s done a good job communicating with people,” said Fine.

The six billboards around the metro will stay up for a week.

The group would like to keep them up longer but will need to raise more money to do that.

You can email the group at dukesup.org@gmail.com if you'd like to help.