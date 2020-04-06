Nonprofit unveils billboards to encourage social distancing

Colton Shone
Updated: April 06, 2020 07:00 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 02:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For weeks New Mexicans have heard the messages: “Stay home” and "Social distancing can save lives,” but there have been situations where people aren't following those rules.
Albuquerque non-profit, Dukes Up, is putting up billboards, reminding folks to stay home.
“That distancing should not be taken as an emotional distancing but should be just the reverse. It’s not an easy thing for people, in particular elders, to understand, which is why we try to address it so directly,” said Mark Fine who is with Duke's Up.
Carmela Roybal, the model in the billboard, also made the masks featured on the billboards. She used Native American patterns to help enforce social distancing in Tribal communities.
“In a lot of our tight-knit communities, in particular Tribal communities, we still have to take care of our families, our elders, you know we need to drop off food, we need to make sure everybody is okay. So I just figured us, wearing masks to protect them,” Roybal said.
The organization wants to put out similar messages in rural areas across the state.
“From what I can tell, Albuquerque is pretty engaged on it. I think the state’s done a good job communicating with people,” said Fine.
The six billboards around the metro will stay up for a week.
The group would like to keep them up longer but will need to raise more money to do that.
You can email the group at dukesup.org@gmail.com if you'd like to help.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company