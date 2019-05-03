Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force

Brittany Costello
May 03, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is the time of the year when feral kittens start making the rounds. One local organization is hoping to help with the cat chaos. 

Advertisement

"We probably handle between 3,500 to 4,000 cats a year," said Jayne Sage, executive director of Street Cat Hub. Their motto is trap, neuter and return. 

Street Cat Hub is a nonprofit that works in partnership with the city and the county. Sage noticed the feral feline problem when she first moved to Albuquerque. 

"I've trapped and sterilized 70 cats out of my own yard," she said. Since 2001, the cats are still looking for a hand to feed them.

In order to cut down on the overwhelming numbers, Sage said that the process has to start when the cats are just kittens. 

"They can get pregnant very young," she said. "In the spring time, just about every female cat is pregnant."

Rebecca Tuton said she found a kitten trapped on a busy Albuquerque overpass just this week. 

"I have an eye for animals," she said. "I'm always finding animals, always seeing stray things." 

After calling the city shelter – she said the only people who responded to her were with Street Cat Hub.

"We need to support more local rescues, they do a lot of the footwork," Tuton said. 

If anyone has a noticed a problem in their area, Street Cat Hub is available for questions about resources and services. 

Sage said that people can also call 311 and they will pass the word along.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: May 03, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 09:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Advertisement




City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license
City waves yellow flag over go-kart track liquor license
Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force
Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force
Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
Test data dropped from New Mexico teacher evaluations
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
High school students block traffic during climate change protest