Nonprofit works to address feral cats out in force
Brittany Costello
May 03, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is the time of the year when feral kittens start making the rounds. One local organization is hoping to help with the cat chaos.
"We probably handle between 3,500 to 4,000 cats a year," said Jayne Sage, executive director of Street Cat Hub. Their motto is trap, neuter and return.
Street Cat Hub is a nonprofit that works in partnership with the city and the county. Sage noticed the feral feline problem when she first moved to Albuquerque.
"I've trapped and sterilized 70 cats out of my own yard," she said. Since 2001, the cats are still looking for a hand to feed them.
In order to cut down on the overwhelming numbers, Sage said that the process has to start when the cats are just kittens.
"They can get pregnant very young," she said. "In the spring time, just about every female cat is pregnant."
Rebecca Tuton said she found a kitten trapped on a busy Albuquerque overpass just this week.
"I have an eye for animals," she said. "I'm always finding animals, always seeing stray things."
After calling the city shelter – she said the only people who responded to her were with Street Cat Hub.
"We need to support more local rescues, they do a lot of the footwork," Tuton said.
If anyone has a noticed a problem in their area, Street Cat Hub is available for questions about resources and services.
Sage said that people can also call 311 and they will pass the word along.
