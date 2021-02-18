Nonprofits, 25 musicians team up to raise money for at-risk youth

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — John Nichols and his dog, Aretha, teamed up with 25 music artists from five cities have teamed up to raise money for at-risk youth.
"To me... bringing together community, philathropy and live music and then throw my dog in there — I'm in heaven," Nichols said. "It's like the perfect combination."
Nichols is a baord member for New Day Youth and Family Services in Albuquerque.
"We have a crisis shelter, we have a transitional program, we have an educational center," he said. "We have our own foster care families with our organization."
The $17 ticket sales for one livestream will go to New Day, but the virtual tour will also help out other organizations in New Mexico like Animal Humane, Gathering of Nations, Youth Development Inc. and a few more.
"All these other nonprofits that are participating, they're helping spread the word. And for every ticket they sell, I'm giving them $5 of that $17 dollars," Nichols said.
The tour has raised $30,000 so far — but hope to reach $50,000 or more.
There are two livestreams left in the lineup: one show Thursday night at 7 p.m. and another on Feb. 25.
For tickets and more information, click here.
