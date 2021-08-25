NE Albuquerque gym hosts Aug. 25-29 North American Cup Series Climbing Competition

Olympic and professional athletes are not the only ones who can climb at the gym, however. Even if you have never done rock climbing before, the gym has ways to get beginners comfortable with it.

"We have a climbing experience and you can come in for a day pass. If you like it, you can sign up for a membership," the CEO said. "We have classes, our auto-belays that we can teach people how to use to get them up on the wall to see if it's something they're into."

The gym also provides equipment for guests if they do not have their own.

"If you want to come in and try it out, we can set you up with equipment and teach you what you need to know so you can get up on the wall safely," Pletta said.

The competition is presented by USA Climbing and Climbing Escalade Canada.

The series competed at Salt Lake City in June and will compete at Bridgeport, Pa. in September. The series will also compete at Kanata, Ont., and Richmond, B.C. in October.

Learn more here about the competition's Albuquerque stop.