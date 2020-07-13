North Dakota man fined $74,000 for poaching in New Mexico

"We needed that to have DNA testing to show that deer was specifically the one that was in the field,” Otero said.

"A deer of this quality is very rare. Just because of the size. We don't see these very often,” he added.

After tracking the suspect, Cody Davis, officials served a search warrant and criminally charged Davis for poaching the deer. Davis pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay the hefty fine for the deer and the time it took for the investigation.

Otero said it was a win for the agency.

"It brings satisfaction that you did your job and us as an agency work together to make sure we prosecuted this case to the fullest extent we were allowed to,” Otero said.

Otero said he hopes this serves as a warning to anyone thinking about hunting or fishing illegally.

"We want to protect these resources for our kids, your kids, and for everyone to enjoy. Because I can almost guarantee most people have not seen a deer of that quality before."





