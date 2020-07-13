North Dakota man fined $74,000 for poaching in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 13, 2020 07:10 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a five-year investigation, a North Dakota man was ordered to pay $74,000 last month after poaching a large mule deer in New Mexico.
Sgt. Benjamin Otero with New Mexico Game and Fish said they received a tip back in 2015 that someone had killed then cut the head off a trophy mule deer.
"Once we found the head we began to do surveillance on it, based on information that we had corroborated,” Otero said.
Game and Fish officials staked out the severed head for months before eventually catching someone trying to hide the evidence by throwing the head into the Rio Grande, which led divers to go retrieve it.
"We needed that to have DNA testing to show that deer was specifically the one that was in the field,” Otero said.
"A deer of this quality is very rare. Just because of the size. We don't see these very often,” he added.
After tracking the suspect, Cody Davis, officials served a search warrant and criminally charged Davis for poaching the deer. Davis pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay the hefty fine for the deer and the time it took for the investigation.
Otero said it was a win for the agency.
"It brings satisfaction that you did your job and us as an agency work together to make sure we prosecuted this case to the fullest extent we were allowed to,” Otero said.
Otero said he hopes this serves as a warning to anyone thinking about hunting or fishing illegally.
"We want to protect these resources for our kids, your kids, and for everyone to enjoy. Because I can almost guarantee most people have not seen a deer of that quality before."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company