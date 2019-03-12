North Valley residents at odds over road construction | KOB 4
North Valley residents at odds over road construction

Ryan Laughlin
March 12, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A future roundabout is dividing people who live near Rio Grande and Candelaria.

Before the construction on the roundabout can get started, crews have to move water utility lines.

“We're having to close down a lot of lanes and create a lot of traffic issues right there at that intersection,” said David Morris, who works for the Water Authority.

Some people who live in the area are taking the traffic and detours in stride.

“There won't be that many accidents because there's been a lot, a lot of accidents during the time that we've been here,” said Rosalie Garcia, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years. “The detour is right through here, but it's not that big of a deal."

However, Garcia’s neighbor feels differently.

“They got traffic going on this little road, which is residential. They've got cement trucks, transport trucks. The road is being shredded," Ernie Montoya said.

He’s also lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. He said the construction is inconvenient.

“It's not necessary, it never was,” Montoya claimed. “It's just a waste of taxpayer money that could be put somewhere else."

The Water Authority expected to be finished with their work by the end of April.

There is no completion date for the roundabout.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 12, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: March 12, 2019 04:24 PM

