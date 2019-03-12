North Valley residents at odds over road construction

Some people who live in the area are taking the traffic and detours in stride.

“There won't be that many accidents because there's been a lot, a lot of accidents during the time that we've been here,” said Rosalie Garcia, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years. “The detour is right through here, but it's not that big of a deal."

However, Garcia’s neighbor feels differently.

“They got traffic going on this little road, which is residential. They've got cement trucks, transport trucks. The road is being shredded," Ernie Montoya said.

He’s also lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. He said the construction is inconvenient.

“It's not necessary, it never was,” Montoya claimed. “It's just a waste of taxpayer money that could be put somewhere else."

The Water Authority expected to be finished with their work by the end of April.

There is no completion date for the roundabout.