North Valley roundabout project leads to lane closures
Nathan O'Neal
March 29, 2019 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The North Valley intersection of Rio Grande and Candelaria was completely closed Friday afternoon.
The Water Authority is moving water lines at the intersection in preparation for crews to construct a roundabout.
One lane, in each direction, on Rio Grande and Candelaria is expected to be open over the weekend.
Traffic signals are scheduled to be installed by 8 a.m. Monday morning and traffic bays will be reopened.
