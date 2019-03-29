North Valley roundabout project leads to lane closures | KOB 4
North Valley roundabout project leads to lane closures

Nathan O'Neal
March 29, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The North Valley intersection of Rio Grande and Candelaria was completely closed Friday afternoon.

The Water Authority is moving water lines at the intersection in preparation for crews to construct a roundabout.

One lane, in each direction, on Rio Grande and Candelaria is expected to be open over the weekend.

Traffic signals are scheduled to be installed by 8 a.m. Monday morning and traffic bays will be reopened.

Updated: March 29, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 03:49 PM

