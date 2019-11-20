Northern New Mexico braces for winter storm | KOB 4
Northern New Mexico braces for winter storm

Brittany Costello
Created: November 20, 2019 10:17 PM

TAOS, N.M. - Northern New Mexico is bracing for a big snow storm.

NMDOT said road preparations are underway and they will be treating roads around the clock.

Joseph Mondragon, NMDOT supervisor, is advising people to be mindful of the working crews.

"The most important advice is please slow down. Lookout for us, we are going to be out there. If there is an accident be patient. We are out there. My guys are trained and we're ready for this snow storm," Mondragon said.

Crews are also asking people to stay a safe distance away from NMDOT vehicles.

