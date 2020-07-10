Northern New Mexico horse shootings spark investigation | KOB 4
Northern New Mexico horse shootings spark investigation

The Associated Press
Updated: July 10, 2020 06:19 AM
Created: July 10, 2020 06:18 AM

MONTE APLANADO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting for two horses in northern New Mexico.

The Las Vegas Optic reports two horses in the Monte Aplanado area of Mora County were shot last month.

Animal Protection of New Mexico says one of the horses died from gunshot wounds while the other is recovering.

No arrests have been made.

Horses were reported to have been running in the Laguna Alta area.

The New Mexico Livestock Board is investigating the shootings as a felony animal cruelty case.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

