Northern New Mexico prepares for first snow storm
Megan Abundis
October 23, 2019 10:13 PM
RATON, N.M.— Winter preparation is not anything the residents of northern New Mexico are not used to, but an early storm is raising some legitimate concerns.
Scott Kirksey with New Mexico Department of Transportation said crews are pulling long hours to make sure a 20 mile stretch on the northern New Mexico border is safe and clear.
“This one might be a big one for the first one,” Kirksey said.
Kirksey said NMDOT started road preparation early.
“We've been through this many, many times so it's not nerve wracking, it's just getting started a little bit earlier than normal,” he said.
Residents who live in northern New Mexico are preparing in their own way and some business owners want to let drivers know they have a place to stay.
Laurie is the owner of the Raton Pass Motor Inn, which is six miles from the pass.
"My sign says good vibes only,” she said.
She makes sure people leave with them too.
"Plenty of hot chocolate, lots of great coffee” she said.
Salt and cinder have been placed on the road ahead of the heavy snowfall, but the one lane construction along the pass could be a problem Thursday. It is not uncommon for the pass to close during severe weather conditions.
