NTSB: Pilot flew too low, causing New Mexico fatal crash

The Associated Press
July 10, 2019 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A report released this week says investigators found no problems with a helicopter that crashed in New Mexico in January 2018, killing five people including Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot apparently caused the fatal wreck by flying too low over mountainous terrain at night.

Besides Bennett, his wife Heather, a co-pilot and wealthy businessman also were killed. The businessman's girlfriend who also is the co-pilot's daughter was the sole survivor.

Federal investigators previously reported that the fatally injured pilot said he'd flown into terrain and that the accident was his fault.

The report did not identify pilot Coleman Dodd by name but New Mexico authorities have said previously that he was the pilot.

