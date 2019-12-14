Nuclear tech company to locate research center in Albuquerque | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 14, 2019 11:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based nuclear energy technology company has chosen New Mexico’s largest city as its home for a new engineering center to support the development of its reactor technology.

Kairos Power LLC plans to take up residence at a master planned community on the southern edge of Albuquerque.

State economic development officials say the company will invest up to $125 million on the campus and create more than 65 high-paying jobs over the next few years.

The state and city of Albuquerque also have proposed pitching in millions of dollars in economic development funding for the project.


