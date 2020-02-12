Number of suspensions increase at Albuquerque Public Schools

The district documented suspensions based on a state list of infractions, but if a suspension happened due to something that was not on the list, it was not reported, department officials said.

More than 3,200 suspensions included in the 2018-2019 count were previously in the unreported category, district officials said.

The district believed it was reporting everything it needed to, district spokeswoman Monica Armenta said.

The government uses the information to designate “persistently dangerous schools” and also serves as a measure of how well students are accessing educational opportunities, department officials said.