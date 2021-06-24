Numerous Bosque fires concerning people who live nearby

Megan Abundis
Updated: June 24, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: June 24, 2021 08:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-Three separate Bosque fires were quickly contained this week, but they are bringing back memories of the big Bosque fire in 2003.
Neighbors near Coors and Montano Plaza saw the flames Wednesday night.
"Well, it's very concerning because we do live so close to it," said a woman.
In Los Lunas, a man said he started the fire near Main Street to see "if the firefighters could put it out."
"The concern is that anyone would be that careless with property, other people's lives, the wildlife-- inexcusable,” added the woman.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they've been to 14 fires in the Bosque and open spaces in recent weeks.
Los Lunas fire says they've counted 22 this year, three last week.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company