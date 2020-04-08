Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque confirmed to KOB 4 that 3 residents and 6 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the facility's website, Uptown Rehabilitation Center offers post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care.
The chief medical officer at the facility is not sure when the virus began spreading.
"I can assure you that we are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and safe as possible," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Feifer.
Visitation at the center was limited "exceptional circumstances" such as end-of-life situations since March 25.
Dr. Feifer said the facility is working with the New Mexico Department of Health to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.
