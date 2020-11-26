Nursing home residents forced to spend Thanksgiving apart from family due to COVID restrictions

“About five years ago he had a massive stroke,” DeHart said. “Since then he's been paralyzed on one side, and I've been doing all I can being the only family he has left to take care of him, come see him, give him comfort."

DeHart said it’s been more difficult to do that because of the nursing home’s restrictions. Robby is also battling COVID.

"It’s pretty rough,” he said. “II spoke with him yesterday, and he could barely speak."

Normally, DeHart would visit his brother once a week.

"No way to get in with him, visit him—real hard. I feel for all the families with loved ones,” he said.

On Thanksgiving, DeHart would always bring in tamales and homemade bread, so he could share a meal with his brother.

"There's nothing you can do—at all. You're outside, your hands are tied, so you rely on the staff here to take care of him, comfort him, and it's been helpful. They'll put the phone up to his ear on speaker phone,” he said.

DeHart said the staff has done an amazing job taking care of Robby. He also said he’s been relying on things like his faith to help him through this tough time.

He said he’s looking forward to the day he can laugh and share a tamale with his brother again.

"God gave us plenty of days we can celebrate,” he said.











