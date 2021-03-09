Nursing homes, assisted living facilities relax restrictions as more residents receive vaccine

In late December, people living in long-term care facilities received the state’s first doses of the COVID vaccine. Residents and staff in all 309 facilities across the state were offered the first dose within the first month.

“A small department that has just, you know, 236 employees but an aging network that is, you know, has over 300 senior centers has accomplished a lot,” Hotrum-Lopez said.

As of Friday, 65% of nursing home residents in New Mexico are full vaccinated, as well as more than 80% of residents in assisted living facilities.

The department has more vaccine clinics planned through the end of March.

The state also recently sent out new visitation guidelines, which can vary depending on the type of facility, where it’s located, how big it is, ventilation, population, and county positivity rates.

“Even this vaccine is not one magic bullet, you know. We still need to keep people safe. You still need to have people wearing their masks and staying six feet apart,” Hotrum-Lopez said.

As more residents and their loved ones get vaccinated, New Mexico’s seniors will slowly but surely be able to take part in the activities they love and miss so much.

“They were able to say COVID is not going to take us, and so we'll get vaccinated,” Hotrum-Lopez said.