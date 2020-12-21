Nursing homes prepare to receive first doses of Moderna vaccine

"We are deeply grateful to our staff who have endured unprecedented demands and displayed unwavering dedication to our residents during this global public health crisis. As the vaccination process is rolled out over a period of weeks, we ask for the continued patience of residents and their families. We are coming out of a supremely challenging time, both physically and emotionally, but real hope is on the horizon."

The first shipment of Moderna vaccines is expected to contain 31,600 doses.

Pfizer’s second shipment of vaccine arrived in the state Monday, and contains 12,657 doses, which will be used to continue vaccinating health care workers on the front lines. Those vaccines will go to Presbyterian, UNM Hospital, and the State Health Department’s warehouse.

"While our hospitals do continue to meet the demands of the pandemic, the hope of the vaccine is certainly something that is being felt throughout our workforce,” Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director for Presbyterian.

The state’s warehouse will also be distributing more of the vaccine to 22 hospitals around the state.