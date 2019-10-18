Nursing residency program to tackle rural health care needs | KOB 4
Nursing residency program to tackle rural health care needs

Nursing residency program to tackle rural health care needs

The Associated Press
October 18, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - One of the state's largest health care providers is partnering with the University of New Mexico's nursing college to expand access to health care in rural communities by creating a new residency program.
    
The program will be paid for by a $3.2 million grant awarded to Presbyterian Healthcare Services by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
    
The program will focus on providing care in medically underserved areas.
    
The clinics that will be part of the residency are in Capitan, Carrizozo, Corona, Ruidoso, southwest Albuquerque, Socorro, Belen, Los Lunas and Tucumcari.
    
Officials say all but one of the communities served through the grant also have higher than average poverty rates.
    
The priorities for the residents who will participate in the program include combating the opioid crisis and addressing mental health issues.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 18, 2019 06:39 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

