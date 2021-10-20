Nursing shortage compounds New Mexico's hospital strain

The New Mexico Hospital Association represents 47 hospitals in the state, and now they are all facing a nursing shortage crisis amid a vaccine requirement for all hospital workers.

According to the latest data from state health officials, just 0.67% of workers have chosen not to get vaccinated, but out of 37,000 workers - that's still near 250 people.

“Even one nurse is a lot right now when you're already stretched. So let's be clear on that. But let's also understand that it was probably a concern on the vaccine mandate when New Mexico issue on the mandate before there was a nationwide mandate,” said Clark.

So where are New Mexico hospitals at?

A spokesperson for Lovelace said 100% of its employees have either been vaccinated or exempt. They are also required to test weekly.

Meanwhile, officials with UNM Hospital said more than 95% of staff is fully vaccinated or exempt.

At Presbyterian, 99% of staff are vaccinated or exempt. Officials said less than 1% of the workforce are on leave for remaining unvaccinated.

A spokesperson for UNM wouldn't give the specific numbers, but said they've also had employees who have chosen to leave.