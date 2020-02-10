Nutritionist explains how much chocolate is too much | KOB 4
Nutritionist explains how much chocolate is too much

Casey Torres
Created: February 10, 2020 07:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chocolate is a popular dessert for Valentine’s Day.

Although it does contain sugar, chocolate can still be a treat for your health.

"The darker the chocolate, the higher percent of the cocoa, the more helpful it is. There's more antioxidants in it and there's less sugar in the darker chocolates,” said Shelley Rael, a registered nutritionist.

She said dark chocolate 72% or higher is better, while milk and white chocolate don’t pack much in regards to nutrition.

But all three chocolates pair well with fruit.

"Chocolate covered strawberries or even chocolate covered cherries...you're gonna get some of the benefits of the actual fruit," Rael explained. "You're gonna have various sizes of strawberries, but I'd say 5 medium strawberries might be a 100 calories, just in the strawberries. Adding a little bit of chocolate on that is something that adds some enjoyment, maybe another 50 calories on that of that."

However, the sweet tooth might take over with chocolate box arraignments.

"Just have some restraint. Enjoy it, but don't go overboard. It's still gonna be there tomorrow,” said Rael.


