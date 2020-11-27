Nutritionist gives tips on how to cure a food hangover

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The day after Thanksgiving can make people feel ill if they didn’t hold back during the big feast.
Shelley Rael, a registered dietician nutritionist, said “food hangovers” are real.
"You would probably feel tired, maybe feel a little bit of a headache, but more likely, it'll be feeling full, some bloating or gas, maybe some heartburn,” she said.
Rael said there are a few possible cures, like not skipping meals all together.
“Maybe have some fruit and some nuts or peanut butter, something that is high fiber but does have some good nutrition. Just a little bit of calories, maybe small snacks," she said. "If you want to have leftovers, that's fine."
Rael also advises to drink plenty of fluids and do some light workouts or just walk. However, do not lay down as it can make your heartburn worse.
Rael urges people to avoid taking laxatives or inducing vomiting. If anyone still feels ill by Friday night, she recommends them to call their doctor’s office.
