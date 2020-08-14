Nutritionist recommends healthy foods for learning from home

So what about lunch?

"That could be a sandwich of any kid," Rael said. "That could be a peanut butter and jelly, a roll up that they make with a tortilla. They can make a tuna sandwich if they want to do that. If they want to have leftovers, make dinner the night before and assign containers of leftovers from last night's dinner."

She said meal prepping is a good idea, but if it's not possible to complete on Sunday, maybe just plan out the meals for the week ahead of time.

Rael said that parents can include the kiddos on the plan too.

"At the beginning of the week, or Sunday, do an assembly line," she said. "Have the kids put their carrots, grape tomatoes, and whatever veggies they like and they can store those in a container."

Rael said if parents want extra guidance they can download the free MyPlate app, which offers challenges to meet the suggested food groups by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.