Nutritionist recommends healthy foods for learning from home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The past few months haven't but easy, and families are still trying to figure out this new way of learning from home.
Eating inside a school cafeteria won't be happening for a while, so children are turning to their parents for meals. Shelley Rael, a registered dietitian nutritionist, says you can keep it simple.
"It doesn't have to be anything big, just because it's at home, it doesn't mean it can't be grab and go," she said.
Rael recommended sticking to fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and protein. She said breakfast can be as easy as yogurt, a granola bar and orange juice – maybe even peanut butter on toast.
So what about lunch?
"That could be a sandwich of any kid," Rael said. "That could be a peanut butter and jelly, a roll up that they make with a tortilla. They can make a tuna sandwich if they want to do that. If they want to have leftovers, make dinner the night before and assign containers of leftovers from last night's dinner."
She said meal prepping is a good idea, but if it's not possible to complete on Sunday, maybe just plan out the meals for the week ahead of time.
Rael said that parents can include the kiddos on the plan too.
"At the beginning of the week, or Sunday, do an assembly line," she said. "Have the kids put their carrots, grape tomatoes, and whatever veggies they like and they can store those in a container."
Rael said if parents want extra guidance they can download the free MyPlate app, which offers challenges to meet the suggested food groups by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
