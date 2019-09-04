Nutritionist shares tips about getting kids to eat veggies

Shelley Rael, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Albuquerque, said vegetables can be bitter for kids because their taste buds are sensitive.

But she said parents shouldn't stop trying to introduce veggies to their kids because they are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber and are low in calories. Rael said they also help fight diseases and boost kids' immune systems.

“Don’t worry about giving them dipping sauce. If they want to have some dressing with it or some cheese sauce, I rather them do that and actually eat the vegetable rather than not having it at all,” Rael said.

Other tips to get kids to eat their veggies are:

Pretend kids are giants eating small trees (broccoli)

Let kids pick vegetables that match every color on the rainbow

Connect the health benefits to cool animal abilities or superheroes’ strength

Rael said the best thing a parent can do is lead by example. Parents can eat vegetables in front of their child, and express how yummy they taste.