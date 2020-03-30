Nutritionist shares tips for those who are running low on food

“Once it’s opened, all bets are off. The dates are no longer relevant. Milk will start to turn. Once yogurt is open, things will start to grow in there. Same with cheese,” she said.

Any precooked foods or take out has to be eaten within four days, but you have extra time when it comes to frozen prepared meals, vegetables or meat.

“Most things in the freezer can last a year. Ideally, we’re using them within four to six months, but if it’s in there a year, it’s still good,” said Rael.

She said it might have some freezer burn but it can still be cooked, although the flavor might not be the best.

As for fresh fruits and vegetables, those can last for a week but the nutrients start to break down early.

The one thing that does expire on the said date is baby formula—all types.