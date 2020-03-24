Nutritionist suggests foods that boost your immune system

Fresh fruits and vegetables are great for our immune system, but Rael said they are also helpful if they are canned or frozen. They won't go bad in a few days or weeks, which is good considering hoarding is a rising problem amid the pandemic.

However, don't go reaching for vitamin supplements just yet.

Rael said she doesn't recommend them to anyone unless their doctor has given them the green light because overdosing is possible.

"If we're starting to get 3,000 milligrams or 3 grams of vitamin C in a pill for, that can have serious side effects," she said. "It can cause problems in our health, especially long term."

Rael clarified it's not possible to overdose on vitamin C when it comes from natural sources since most people become full before it becomes toxic.

Also, don't forget about protein.

"A lot of people don't realize this but our antibodies are in fact proteins themselves," she said. "We don't need to get excess amount of protein. So you don't have to eat a bunch of steak or chicken. Beans, nuts, seeds are all easily protein sources."