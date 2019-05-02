NY Times compares Meow Wolf's success to Disney

She said that this is only the beginning because Meow Wolf plans on opening another 15 locations probably within 5 years.

The House of Eternal Return opened in Santa Fe in 2016 and was an overnight success. Now, Meow Wolf is expanding into bigger cities.

The company just opened a Meow Wolf themed thrill ride called Kaleidoscape at Elitch Gardens in Denver and has several other projects in the works.

"We're also working on a project in Las Vegas that will be opening in early 2020," Clay said. "Following that will be Denver, and then DC and Phoenix – and our project in Phoenix is actually going to include a 400 room hotel."

No matter how big Meow Wolf gets, Clay says Santa Fe will always be home. Meow Wolf has no plans to move its headquarters anywhere else.

"For now the plan is that we're going to stay here in Santa Fe," she said. "It's where our production center is, it's where our first ever Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return is, and this is where our hearts are."

The full New York Times article can be found here.