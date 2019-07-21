'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest

"I'm disappointed that people would do that, but I have to say they must have been cowards because they didn't do it up front, they did it where somebody wouldn't see them and would eventually notice it," Naina Ballachanda, a business owner on Central, said.

KOB 4 found the band who created the posters. They said they’re surprised to get the feedback they did.

"It's not any more prude than a textbook on anatomy. As far as the image, that we actually did censor on the flyer, so you can't actually see anything. It's behind a black box," an artist that goes by Kendoll Killjoy, from the band who made the poster, said.

The City of Albuquerque hosts Summerfest. They told KOB 4 they were made aware of the posters Sunday.

City officials said it’s against the weed and litter ordinance to hang posters on city property.