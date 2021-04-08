Obscure website warns about traveling to Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A travel website is warning people about visiting Albuquerque.
Travelsafe-Abroad.com created a Safety Index. It gave Albuquerque a score of 31, which would make it more dangerous than Juarez, Mexico, according to the website.
The website has real information about Albuquerque, but the rankings could be considered questionable. Albuquerque had a "medium" risk level for terrorism, muggings and natural disasters.
KOB 4 reached out to the website to find out if the people behind the Safety Index have visited Albuquerque. The website did not provide a response. However, a picture of the site's operator turned out to be a stock photo.
While Albuquerque has its problems, some people believe the Safety Index is not entirely accurate.
"I think that might be a little dramatic," said Lana Wheeler, who has lived in Albuquerque for more than 30 years.
"I feel generally safe and I don't want to live anywhere else," she added.
