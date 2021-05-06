Off-duty Cuba officer charged in alleged DWI crash to remain free before trial

Prosecutors tried to argue that Barber was too dangerous, but the defense said Barber would be staying with his parents, who are in law enforcement.

Barber will also have to follow certain rules when he’s released, specifically no driving and no drinking.

"With pretrial services supervision at level four, and Soberlink. And Soberlink will randomly require the defendant to blow into a breath machine device, and will instantaneously measure his alcohol level, which will be broadcast to pretrial services,” Judge Loveless said.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said this was Barber’s second DWI.

"And what we need to take away from it is how do we advocate for better DWI accountability,” Gonzales said in a previous interview.

According to investigators, Barber was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed into the victims’ SUV. Officers said he smelled like alcohol, had blood-shot eyes, and was making odd statements. They also found a half empty handle of alcohol in his truck.

Barber is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle, aggravated DWI, and driving with an open container. He could be released later Thursday, or when a Soberlink device becomes available.

The DA’s Office sent the following statement after the judge decided to release him:

"We're disappointed in the judge's decision today to deny pretrial detention for Brandon Barber. Barber was previously convicted of driving under the influence and his latest crime demonstrates that he presents an extreme risk to public safety. Regardless of the court’s ruling, the District Attorney’s Office will continue to seek detention when repeat drunk drivers kill or injure others and do our best to try and protect this community."