Off-highway vehicles illegal on Albuquerque streets

“We have seen more of them in the Southwest and Valley area commands. The commanders were told recently they should cite and tow these vehicles,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesperson, in a statement.

Business owners near where the crash happened say it’s a tragedy, but they saw it coming.

"I can't even count how many accidents there have been here in front of the shop,” said Bessie Romero, the owner of Bessie’s on Central near Atrisco. "Either they're tailgating you or they're racing. It's always something.”

"Another family that's going to have to bury a child,” said Romero. “How many people, how many people does it have to take to die for some changes to happen? We have to be accountable for what we've done. We cannot just keep getting away with anything and everything."