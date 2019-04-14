OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
Megan Abundis
April 14, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was using the OfferUp app to sell his Osmo camera. He even went to the Nob Hill Triangle Substation to safely meet the buyer for the sale.
However, he says that the buyer lured him out of the surveillance camera range of view and handed him a big stack of cash, allegedly worth $300.
"I started counting it, the paper felt slick, no watermark for Andrew Jackson, at that point I knew the money was fake and called him out on it," he said. Then the buyer grabbed the camera gear, drove off, and dragged the seller down Monte Vista about 20 feet.
The seller let go of the camera and went to the substation to talk with police. The police are trying to track down the thief and the stolen camera gear.
He wants to encourage others to use the local Internet Safe Exchange Zones. The zones are under surveillance 24 hours a day and are located at main police substations.
Police say the man was driving a car with stolen plates. The victim says it was a mid-2000s light blue Honda Civic with the license plate 544RRL.
The buyer used the name Darryl. If anyone has information, they should contact police at (505) 242-COPS.
