NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on I-25

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 21, 2020 01:42 PM
Created: January 21, 2020 11:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting on I-25 Tuesday morning. The San Antonio exit on northbound I-25 was closed as police cleared the scene. 

New Mexico State Police Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh said an officer shot a man who was walking on I-25 with a gun. The officer was responding to an abandoned vehicle when he came across the suspect. 

The suspect has a non-life threatening injury. The officer was not injured. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


