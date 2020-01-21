NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on I-25

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting on I-25 Tuesday morning. The San Antonio exit on northbound I-25 was closed as police cleared the scene.
New Mexico State Police Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh said an officer shot a man who was walking on I-25 with a gun. The officer was responding to an abandoned vehicle when he came across the suspect.
The suspect has a non-life threatening injury. The officer was not injured.
Information is limited at this time.
