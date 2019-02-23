Officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
February 23, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say deputies spotted a stolen vehicle around noon near I-40 and Coors. 

When deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver kept going. After a pursuit through the South Valley, they tried to pull him over a second time, even using spike strips. 

Then the driver tried to run over some deputies who were outside their vehicles.

According to BCSO, that's when one deputy fired at least one shot, which hit the car and forced the driver and passenger to surrender. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

