Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque
April 05, 2019 08:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque, near Bell Avenue and Grove Street.
It is unknown if there are injuries. There is a collision involving two civilian vehicles.
Police say the perimeter is secured.
Created: April 05, 2019 07:22 PM
