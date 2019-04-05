Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque

Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
April 05, 2019 08:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque, near Bell Avenue and Grove Street.

It is unknown if there are injuries. There is a collision involving two civilian vehicles. 

Police say the perimeter is secured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 05, 2019 08:42 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 07:22 PM

