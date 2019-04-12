Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict

During the trial, the jury heard from more than 30 witnesses.

The first-degree murder conviction means Lymon will get life in prison with no chance of parole.

"I never thought the day would come when this would finally be over," said Michelle Webster, officer Webster's wife.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

On Friday, they listened to closing arguments from the prosecution and Lymon's defense lawyer.

Clara Moran, of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, told the jury that Lymon shot officer Webster during a traffic stop because Lymon, a convicted felon who was on a stolen motorcycle and carrying a gun, did not want to go back to prison.

Moran showed jurors graphic video from officer Webster's lapel camera.

"He had no idea that night would be his last, his last chance to respond to calls for service for the public, his last chance to talk to his wife on the phone an hour before he was shot and killed," Moran said.

Lymon's attorney asked the jury to convict Lymon of manslaughter, not murder. Attorney Gary Mitchell said Lymon didn't have time to think before he shot officer Webster.

"You’re in a moment of terror, you’re in a moment of fear," Mitchell said. "You react to it. That’s far different than sitting down and deliberating."

Mitchell claimed Lymon was in fear for is life.

"You’re dealing with Davon. Since he was little a boy, as he’s said, has been taught it’s not fair for a black, they are really, they are however you want to look at it on a scale, are disproportionately mistreated and killed,” Mitchell said.

APD STATEMENT

"This is a bittersweet day for the APD family. We are relieved that justice has been served and Davon Lymon will be held accountable for his actions. But this verdict does not bring back Daniel Webster to his wife, Michelle, or to his brothers and sisters at APD. We can only hope that Michelle finds closure, and that she knows she can always count on us, as her extended family, for support. I also want to thank the members of the jury for their service to their community.”