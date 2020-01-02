Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules

Kai Porter
Updated: January 02, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: January 02, 2020 03:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police officers began handing out fines to drivers who cross into the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes.

Prior to the new year, officers were issuing warnings. Fines start at $80.

Advertisement

In the first month of service, there were 11 crashes involving ART buses and drivers, most caused by drivers crossing into the ART lanes or turning left in front of a bus.

Cecilia Chavez, who lives in Nob Hill, is not sure whether ticketing drivers will prevent more crashes.

“Well I understand that it is a very complicated system,” she said. “There have been several accidents in the area because the design isn't necessarily friendly, not just for bus drivers or for vehicle drivers, but for regular people just walking down the street."

Thursday was also the first day riders had to pay to use ART. Standard tickets start at $1.

A spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque said weekdays have averaged 8,100 ART riders a day. That’s up from 4,300 a day on Rapid Ride over the same period in 2018.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Embattled Democratic senator to get primary challenger
Sen. Richard Martinez & Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo
Advertisement


Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Santa Fe police investigate first homicide of 2020
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention
Man allegedly caught breaking into car held on pretrial detention