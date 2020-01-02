Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules

“Well I understand that it is a very complicated system,” she said. “There have been several accidents in the area because the design isn't necessarily friendly, not just for bus drivers or for vehicle drivers, but for regular people just walking down the street."

Thursday was also the first day riders had to pay to use ART. Standard tickets start at $1.

A spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque said weekdays have averaged 8,100 ART riders a day. That’s up from 4,300 a day on Rapid Ride over the same period in 2018.