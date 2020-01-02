Officers begin ticketing drivers for violating ART rules

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police officers began handing out fines to drivers who cross into the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes.
Prior to the new year, officers were issuing warnings. Fines start at $80.
In the first month of service, there were 11 crashes involving ART buses and drivers, most caused by drivers crossing into the ART lanes or turning left in front of a bus.
Cecilia Chavez, who lives in Nob Hill, is not sure whether ticketing drivers will prevent more crashes.
“Well I understand that it is a very complicated system,” she said. “There have been several accidents in the area because the design isn't necessarily friendly, not just for bus drivers or for vehicle drivers, but for regular people just walking down the street."
Thursday was also the first day riders had to pay to use ART. Standard tickets start at $1.
A spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque said weekdays have averaged 8,100 ART riders a day. That’s up from 4,300 a day on Rapid Ride over the same period in 2018.
