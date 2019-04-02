Officers describe timeline from night APD officer was killed

"It was probably about five seconds and that's when I heard shots go out," Dorcas said. "A shot then continued by three or more shots."

The jury also heard from retired officer John Skinner who was flying overhead during the search for officer Webster's shooter. He spotted Lymon from the police helicopter and was able to help guide the search from the air.

SWAT officer and K-9 handler, Sergeant Michael Hernandez, was on the intense ground search for who shot officer Webster. His K-9 caught a scent and was ordered in, bit Lymon and dragged him out.

Hernandez described hearing Lymon yell that he was being bitten by the K-9.

When officers then took Lymon into custody, they noticed the handcuff officer Webster had placed on him — while trying to get him into custody.

Lymon is already serving nearly 40 years on federal gun and drug charges. The trial is scheduled to last for three more weeks.