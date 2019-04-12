Officers in Nob Hill work with community to improve response time
Joy Wang
April 12, 2019 09:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A neighborhood watch group has been frustrated with police response time in the Nob Hill.
"We hope that within time, they'll be able to staff enough police for demand in this area," said Lucille Long, who lives in the neighborhood. She got involved in the neighborhood watch group after her home was broken into.
Gina Naomi Dennis, the District 6 Coalition president, said that a new southeast area commander is going to work on improving response times and work with the community to identify problem areas.
"So that where one officer may have a low call volume and another officer has a high volume... the officer with the low call volume will be coordinating with the officer with the higher volume so that the resources are being shared, and the officers are not overworked," Dennis said.
Dennis says that when there is a slow response time, people are less likely to report crimes because they feel like no one will show up.
Long says that she walks along her block every morning to check for suspicious activity.
"We are seeing a lot more of a community-friendly APD presence in the neighborhood," Long said.
