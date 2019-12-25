APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries

APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 25, 2019 12:31 PM
Created: December 25, 2019 11:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at 7201 Lomas NE. 

An APD spokesperson said someone in the area reported a deceased male on Christmas morning. A cause of death has not been determined.

Advertisement

Hours earlier, police responded to what they initially described as a homicide at 1001 Madeira SE.

However, police eventually clarified that the female victim was not dead. A spokesperson said she was in "grave condition."

No information about potential suspects has been released in either incident. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Advertisement


APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Joy 4 the Holidays: Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating thousands of luminarias
Joy 4 the Holidays: Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating thousands of luminarias
How to help emergency dispatchers, first responders during the holidays
How to help emergency dispatchers, first responders during the holidays