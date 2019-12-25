APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 25, 2019 12:31 PM
Created: December 25, 2019 11:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at 7201 Lomas NE.
An APD spokesperson said someone in the area reported a deceased male on Christmas morning. A cause of death has not been determined.
Hours earlier, police responded to what they initially described as a homicide at 1001 Madeira SE.
However, police eventually clarified that the female victim was not dead. A spokesperson said she was in "grave condition."
No information about potential suspects has been released in either incident.
Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company