Officers to patrol ART buses, platforms

Fourteen officers will also patrol ART on buses and platforms, making sure there is no trouble.

The officers will also be making sure riders have their tickets. However, no ticket will be needed until the start of 2020.

In preparation for Saturday’s launch, the City of Albuquerque started a campaign to remind drivers to stay out of the bus lanes.

“If they get into that lane, they're not only putting themselves in jeopardy but they’re putting the people on the bus and the bus in jeopardy,” said ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick De Reyes.

The Albuquerque Police Department will be giving drivers warnings for crossing into the bus lanes until Jan. 1. After that, a ticket will cost $80.