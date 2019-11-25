Officers to patrol ART buses, platforms

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses will begin carrying passengers on Saturday.
Prior to the official launch, ART officials allowed KOB 4 to get a sneak-peak of one of the buses.
It took about 45 minutes to get from Coors and Central to Louisiana and Central.
The buses are equipped with cameras and mirrors, allowing drivers to see pretty much everything from where he or she sits.
Fourteen officers will also patrol ART on buses and platforms, making sure there is no trouble.
The officers will also be making sure riders have their tickets. However, no ticket will be needed until the start of 2020.
In preparation for Saturday’s launch, the City of Albuquerque started a campaign to remind drivers to stay out of the bus lanes.
“If they get into that lane, they're not only putting themselves in jeopardy but they’re putting the people on the bus and the bus in jeopardy,” said ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick De Reyes.
The Albuquerque Police Department will be giving drivers warnings for crossing into the bus lanes until Jan. 1. After that, a ticket will cost $80.
