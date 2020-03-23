Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order

“State borders are not closed. We strongly urge New Mexicans to not travel out of state unless it is absolutely essential. If you are traveling to a medical appointment we understand that is essential. Please don't travel out of state unless it’s absolutely critical. Anyone traveling into New Mexico from out of state will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID 19."

Will public schools be shut down longer?

“Currently the order closing schools is through April 6. Each order stands alone on its expiration date but everything is being reevaluated day-to-day. It is certainly possible and potentially likely that the closing of schools will be extended—that is currently being evaluated. Everything is day-to-day at this point and we will have more info as we move forward and we are expecting an announcement this week. That is the hope, tentatively this week we are working to get information from superintendent and PED and want to make sure we have folks in the loop."

How will the state make sure businesses are in compliance?

“The state is going to be ramping up compliance of businesses who do not follow this order. Businesses that don't follow this order risk losing their license. They also risk civil or criminal penalties. Any New Mexican that is concerned about a business that is not following the order can call the non-health statewide COVID-19 hotline which is 1-(833)-551-0518, and that goes for employees too.”

Are people allowed to hang out with their friends if their friends are not sick?

"So you can have it and be giving it to the people you are near and surrounding yourself with without knowing you have it at all, so at the end of the day what New Mexicans really need to ask themselves is, is it worth the risk? If you were to find out two days after that you had COVID-19 and you spread it to someone you were with—is that a risk you are willing to take?"

Click here to read the governor’s order in its entirety.