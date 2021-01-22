Officials: 1 of 3 inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured in New Mexico

The three escaped from the Iron County jail on Jan. 15 or Jan. 16 by moving a block wall, climbing into an attic and escaping through an old office, officials said. Earlier in the week, Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett had said authorities believed the men were likely still in the area, but the U.S. Marshals Service said Brown told investigators after his arrest that the three had driven to Colorado together and split up in Denver.

Brown was jailed on burglary charges at the time of his escape, officials said. Abernathie was being held on assault and sodomy charges and Gillam on a kidnapping count.