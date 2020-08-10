Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair will go virtual this year. Officials say the online event will run Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.

"The Fair has always been a celebration of innovation," General Manager Dan Mourning said. "We've had to pivot due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, and our fair staff has come up with some fun and creative ways to bring a bit of the fair into New Mexico homes. This year, home truly is where the fair is."