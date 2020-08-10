Officials announce plan for virtual New Mexico State Fair

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 10, 2020 11:35 AM
Created: August 10, 2020 11:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair will go virtual this year. Officials say the online event will run Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.
"The Fair has always been a celebration of innovation," General Manager Dan Mourning said. "We've had to pivot due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, and our fair staff has come up with some fun and creative ways to bring a bit of the fair into New Mexico homes. This year, home truly is where the fair is."
“We look forward to seeing the creativity of New Mexicans at the Fair every year and we’ve come up with competitions folks can easily take part in and have some fun with,” Mourning said. “The fair was cancelled, but the fun is not.”
The virtual event will take place on the state fair's website and social media platforms, where they will also be sharing performances by popular New Mexico musicians. State fair vendors will also be selling items on the fair's Shopping page.
