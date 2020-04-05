Officials change park and outdoor trail rules to promote social distancing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Officials change park and outdoor trail rules to promote social distancing

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 05, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: April 05, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The governor’s stay-at-home order has been extended through April, however getting outdoors is still allowed as long as social distancing rules are being followed.

With outdoor trails becoming more packed, some city officials are making changes. The city of Santa Fe said they will keep their parks and trails open but will issue citations if individuals are congregating in groups larger than five or trespassing on closed golf courses.

Advertisement

KOB 4 caught up with some hikers in the foothills of Albuquerque who said some young people may not be following the rules while most people appear to be trying.

“Oh there was some probably groups of kids—probably 7 or 8 of them hanging out together,” said hiker Dave Gordon.

"There's a couple tricky spots, you know, when you're coming down where you can't find a spot to step off. I have my dog with me, but I didn't see too big of a problem today,” said Elizabeth Gallery, a hiker.

Officials with Carson National Forest said large gatherings of people are congregating near the El Nogal trailhead on Highway 68 and that they will now be asking people to access the trail from different places.

According to the website for state parks, parks will be closed until April 9, but a spokesperson for the governor said the closure could be extended to reflect the stay-at-home order.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624
81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624
Lovelace, Presbyterian issue mandate that authorizes health care workers, employees to wear masks
Lovelace, Presbyterian issue mandate that authorizes health care workers, employees to wear masks
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
Advertisement


Officials change park and outdoor trail rules to promote social distancing
Officials change park and outdoor trail rules to promote social distancing
New Mexico farmers help local food banks in exchange for supplies
New Mexico farmers help local food banks in exchange for supplies
Community celebrates man’s 100th birthday while social distancing
Community celebrates man’s 100th birthday while social distancing
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
COVID-19: Old Town Catholic Church adapts Palm Sunday celebrations
COVID-19: Old Town Catholic Church adapts Palm Sunday celebrations