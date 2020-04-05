Officials change park and outdoor trail rules to promote social distancing

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 05, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: April 05, 2020 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The governor’s stay-at-home order has been extended through April, however getting outdoors is still allowed as long as social distancing rules are being followed.
With outdoor trails becoming more packed, some city officials are making changes. The city of Santa Fe said they will keep their parks and trails open but will issue citations if individuals are congregating in groups larger than five or trespassing on closed golf courses.
KOB 4 caught up with some hikers in the foothills of Albuquerque who said some young people may not be following the rules while most people appear to be trying.
“Oh there was some probably groups of kids—probably 7 or 8 of them hanging out together,” said hiker Dave Gordon.
"There's a couple tricky spots, you know, when you're coming down where you can't find a spot to step off. I have my dog with me, but I didn't see too big of a problem today,” said Elizabeth Gallery, a hiker.
Officials with Carson National Forest said large gatherings of people are congregating near the El Nogal trailhead on Highway 68 and that they will now be asking people to access the trail from different places.
According to the website for state parks, parks will be closed until April 9, but a spokesperson for the governor said the closure could be extended to reflect the stay-at-home order.
